United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,534 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 66.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 736,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

