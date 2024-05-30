United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,628 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.56 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

