United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Aramark were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

