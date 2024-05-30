United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.