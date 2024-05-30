United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gentex were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

