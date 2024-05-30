United Services Automobile Association Has $585,000 Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

