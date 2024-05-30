United Services Automobile Association Has $649,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in New York Times were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in New York Times by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 103.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 16.4% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.