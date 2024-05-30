United Services Automobile Association Has $669,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in NOV were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.