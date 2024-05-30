United Services Automobile Association Has $692,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

