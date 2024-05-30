United Services Automobile Association Increases Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.