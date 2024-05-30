United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

