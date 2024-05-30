United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.