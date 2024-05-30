United Services Automobile Association Invests $727,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,474,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,703,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

