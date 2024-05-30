United Services Automobile Association Invests $743,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 3.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

