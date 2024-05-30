United Services Automobile Association Invests $766,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $91,504,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,082 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FBIN opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.58. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

