United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,255 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,818,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after purchasing an additional 965,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,972,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29,910.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.