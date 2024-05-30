United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,551 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch bought 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

