United Services Automobile Association Purchases 4,545 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 515,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 98,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 3,135.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 635,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 616,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,384,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

