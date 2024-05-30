United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,854,016.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,765 in the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.