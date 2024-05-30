United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 10,916 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after purchasing an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,146,000 after purchasing an additional 217,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,500,000 after purchasing an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NYSE BJ opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,640 shares of company stock worth $7,394,087 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

