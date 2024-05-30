United Services Automobile Association Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in eBay were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after buying an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

