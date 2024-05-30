United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 177,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

