Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $815,913.80 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

U stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after buying an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

