Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Chairman James M. Whitehurst Sells 49,854 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Chairman James M. Whitehurst sold 49,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $952,211.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 313,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.