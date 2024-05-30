Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Felix The Sells 10,752 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) SVP Felix The sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $205,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 283,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Felix The also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Felix The sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Unity Software by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

