Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez Sells 6,288 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Loretta Lydia Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $874.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington University bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.