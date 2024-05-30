Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Azeez Hayne Sells 13,967 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Azeez Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

