US Bancorp DE Buys 1,660 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,447,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 383,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.