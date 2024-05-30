US Bancorp DE Sells 1,598 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 192,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.08. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

