USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 13,879 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $333,234.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,571,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,777,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USAC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

