USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

USAC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $23.88 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $229.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,810,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $161,529.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,810,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,917.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,770.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,111,103 shares of company stock valued at $153,364,922.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

