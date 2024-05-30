V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading 4.8% Higher

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 763,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,903,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.