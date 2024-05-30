Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-3.18 EPS.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. Ventas has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.