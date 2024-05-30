Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading Up 9.9%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 681,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,057,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Veradigm by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

