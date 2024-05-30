Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director Purchases $653,071.32 in Stock

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 54,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $653,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,291.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vestis Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VSTS opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vestis

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the first quarter valued at $4,290,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 39.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the first quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the first quarter worth about $16,380,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

