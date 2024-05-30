Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 6,822 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $24,963.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

