Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 63,093 shares.The stock last traded at $11.14 and had previously closed at $11.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $570.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $22.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

