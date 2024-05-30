Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 14.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 13,062,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,128,000 after buying an additional 1,622,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vipshop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,154,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after buying an additional 47,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,341,000 after buying an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vipshop by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,042,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,786,000 after buying an additional 319,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,333,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

