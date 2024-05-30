Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) SVP Stephanie Coon Sells 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $41.97.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VITL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.