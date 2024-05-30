Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) SVP Stephanie Coon Sells 5,000 Shares

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie Coon sold 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 413,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 725.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 250,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

