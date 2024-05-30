Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 254,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 308,598 shares.The stock last traded at $1.43 and had previously closed at $1.46.
Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 6.40%.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
