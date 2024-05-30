Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Richard H. Fearon Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Waters Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $327.65 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

