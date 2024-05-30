Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Up 2.5 %

INZY stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

