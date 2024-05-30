WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 192,610 shares.The stock last traded at $47.67 and had previously closed at $47.78.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 116,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 184,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

