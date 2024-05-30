Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Sells 6,300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $175.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

