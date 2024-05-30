Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $334,346.10 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,662 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $250,373.64.

On Friday, March 15th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,983,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,898,000 after buying an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zillow Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

