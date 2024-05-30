Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6189 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Performance

Shares of ZIONL opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.