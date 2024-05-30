Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3904 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ZIONP opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.