11,000 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 2,502.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Down 0.2 %

VALE stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

