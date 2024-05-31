11,416 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in EQT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EQT by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Stock Up 1.3 %

EQT stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.