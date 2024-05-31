11,642 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.62.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.